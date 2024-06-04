Bengal Assembly bypolls: Trinamool wins one seat, leading in other

Kolkata, June 4 West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday won the bypoll to the Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district and was ahead in the Baranagar seat in North 24 Parganas district.

Trinamool candidate from Bhagabangola, Reyat Houssen Sarkar won by a margin of 15,617 votes over Congress candidate Anju Begum, securing 107,096 votes against her 91,479 votes. BJP candidate Bhaskar Sarkar was in the third position with 17,288 votes.

In the Baranagar constituency, the Trinamool candidate, actress-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee was leading over her BJP rival Sajal Ghosh by 2,851 votes, with 30,610 votes to his 27,759 votes. The CPI-M's Tanmay Bhattacharya was in the third position with 12,235 votes.

Of the state's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Trinamool Congress is leading in 30 seats, the BJP in 11, and Congress in one. The Left Front candidates are trailing in all 42.

