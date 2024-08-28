Bengal Bandh: Shops Remain Closed, Bus Services Affected as BJP Calls 12-Hour Shutdown Today

Shops in Siliguri are closed in response to the BJP's 12-hour bandh (strike) across West Bengal, which runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shutdown is a protest against police actions taken against those who participated in a march to the state secretariat, Nabbana, following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata. The streets are under heavy police deployment.

The 'Nabanna Abhijan' was called by the unregistered student body 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' group 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha'. The ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged that the protest is backed by the BJP.

The protesters were calling for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that more than 160 protesters, including 17 women, were injured in the police action, while the police claimed that several officers were also injured during the clashes.

Despite the West Bengal bandh call, government offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol pumps are expected to remain open, though operations may be disrupted by traffic issues. Public transport, including buses and rail services, is anticipated to operate normally. Essential services such as medical facilities, drinking water, and electricity will continue without interruption.

