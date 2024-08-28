Bengal Bandh Updates: Police Arrest Nabanna Abhiyan Protest Organizer as BJP's Strike Begins

Outrage in Bengal over the rape and murder of a trainee female doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata persists. On Tuesday, students protested vigorously in Kolkata during the Nabanna Abhiyan protest. Student leader Sayan Lahidi, the organizer of this protest, has been arrested, but the agitation continues.

The BJP has called for a 12-hour Bengal bandh today. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that there would be no bandh in Bengal in response to the BJP's call and warned that government employees who do not report to work will face consequences.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul criticized the Mamata Banerjee government as the bandh commenced, claiming its performance has been poor. He accused the state police of defying a Supreme Court order by using chemicals against protesters and stated that the government has failed to protect women, vowing that their movement will persist.

BJP leader Sukant Majumdar has demanded the release of the arrested students involved in the Nabanna protest and has written to the Governor about it. He asserted that the bandh is necessary to oppose dictatorship and accused the Mamata government of neglecting the public's demands for justice.