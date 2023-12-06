Bengal BJP files counter-FIR against 60 Trinamool MLAs for abusing PM in Assembly

Kolkata, Nov 6 West Bengal BJP has filed two separate FIRs against 60 Trinamool Congress legislators for allegedly using unparliamentary language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the ongoing Assembly session, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.

Filed late on Tuesday, the move is viewed as a reply to an FIR filed by the state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Monday evening against the LoP and some other BJP MLAs for donning T-shirts reading 'Mamata Chor' (Mamata is a thief) during a public demonstration within the Assembly premises the same day.

Incidentally, both the FIRs have been filed at the same Hare Street Police station in central Kolkata.

According to Adhikari, they have chosen to file the FIR for the sake of records knowing that there will be no police action in the matter. "I would like to assure all these offenders that one day all of you will be taken to task for this disrespectful behaviour. Just wait for the day. Till then remember one thing, when you spit at the moon, it falls back on your face!," the he said.

The heavyweight ministers whose names have been included in the FIR by BJP include Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sujit Bose, Birbaha Hansda, Pulak Roy and Bratya Basu among others.

In the FIR, a copy of which is available with IANS, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya have been named as the principal conspirators in initiating the process of abusing the ministers.

