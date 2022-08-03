Bengal cabinet Revamp: New ministers including Babul Supriyo sworn in
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 3, 2022 04:42 PM2022-08-03T16:42:42+5:302022-08-03T16:43:07+5:30
Five cabinet ministers took oath, including Babul Supriyo, in expansion of Bengal council of ministers on Wednesday. West Bengal ...
Five cabinet ministers took oath, including Babul Supriyo, in expansion of Bengal council of ministers on Wednesday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee effected a reshuffle of her cabinet on Wednesday. The reshuffle is one of the biggest since the party came to power in the state in 2011.