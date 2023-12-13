Bengal cash-for-school job case: Hospital shifts Sujay Bhadra from ICU to cabin

Kolkata, Dec 13 The authorities of the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in south Kolkata have shifted Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, back to the general cabin from ICU in the cardiology department.

Sources aware of the development said that the decision to shift Bhadra back to the general cabin was taken on Tuesday night following the improvement in his medical conditions.

The development follows the decision of Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths to strengthen the security and surveillance at the ICU of the cardiology department by deputing two of its officers there for surveillance in addition to the two armed personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) already deployed there earlier.

At the same time, on Tuesday, the ED sleuths have also sought from S.S.K.M. the report on the coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) vessel of Bhadra, to have an idea on why the accused had to remain admitted for four months after his bypass surgery was completed in August this year.

To recall, though the ED sleuths arrived at the S.S.K.M. on December 7 with an ambulance to shift him to the Centre-run ESI Hospital in the southern outskirts of Kolkata for the compulsory medical examination before conducting his voice sampling test.

However, the sleuths had to return empty-handed as the S.S.K.M. authorities informed them that Bhadra had to be shifted to the ICU the night before as he complained of chest pain. Later it was revealed that Bhadra had been accommodated at a bed in the ICU which is reserved for the children.

Sources said that on receiving the information about shifting back Bhadra to the general cabinet, ED sleuths have started discussing on how the accused can be brought out of S.S.K.M. at the earliest.

