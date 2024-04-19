Bengal Governor prays at Kali temple for peaceful polls

Kolkata, April 19 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, on Friday, visited the iconic Kalighat Kali Temple in South Kolkata and offered prayers for peaceful polls in the three constituencies of the state.

The three constituencies, where polling is underway are -- Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

While coming out of the temple, he told the media that throughout the day he would be at the Peace Room within the premises of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata keeping a watch on the developments of the day.

Initially, the Governor had plans to camp at Cooch Behar on the polling day considering that this constituency had the maximum records of poll-related violence. However, following the insistence of the Election Commission as well as a complaint filed by the Trinamool Congress with the Commission, the Governor shelved his plans to camp at Cooch Behar.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP’s re-nominated candidate from Cooch Behar Nisith Pramanik accusing him of assembling anti-social elements at his residence, stocking illegal arms there and trying to influence of the movements of Central Armed Police Forces in that constituency.

In the complaint, the ruling party pointed out that since CAPF comes under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry, Pramanik is trying to influence their movement using his position as central minister in charge of the same department.

State Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that Pramanik is resorting to such illegal acts, understanding that his party is at a difficult wicket this time in Cooch Behar.

Reacting to this, BJP legislator from Natabari, one of the seven Assembly constituencies under Cooch Behar Lok Sabha, Mihir Goswami said that Trinamool Congress was making such baseless allegations, understanding that their defeat for the second consecutive term from Cooch Behar is certain.

