Bengal Governor welcomes interim stay on derogatory comments against him

Kolkata, July 16 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday welcomed an interim order passed by the Calcutta High Court refraining all concerned from making any derogatory remarks against the Governor.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao passed the interim order while hearing a defamation suit filed by the Governor against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Truth will triumph. I wish and pray that God throws light on the path of Mamata Banerjee. I dedicate myself to the service of the people of West Bengal,” the Governor said in a video statement issued on Tuesday evening.

The defamation suit was filed over certain comments made by the Chief Minister recently while expressing her displeasure over the confusion regarding the oath-taking ceremony of two newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs.

She had backed their decision not to accept the Governor’s invitation to go to the Raj Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

“Why will the two newly-elected MLAs go to the Raj Bhavan? As it is, after what has happened at Raj Bhavan, women are scared to go there. I have received complaints,” the Chief Minister had said.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan had levelled molestation charges against Governor Bose, following which the Kolkata Police initiated an inquiry.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his/her term in office.

