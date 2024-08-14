Bengal govt appoints Chandranath Sinha as head of Correction Services

Kolkata, Aug 14 The West Bengal government on Wednesday finally announced the name of the new minister of state for the Correctional Services Department (independent charge), which was lying vacant since last month following the resignation of Akhil Giri earlier this month.

The incumbent state minister in charge of the Micro Small & Medium Enterprises Department Chandranath Sinha has been given the additional charge to head the state Correctional Services Department.

Giri resigned on August 5 following the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leadership after a video went viral where he was seen abusing a woman officer of the Forest Department while she attempted with her team to free forest land at Tajpur Sea resort in East Midnapore district of illegal encroachments.

In the face of large-scale criticism from different corners of the society as well as opposition parties, he was ultimately asked by the Trinamool Congress leadership not just to resign but also to tender an unconditional apology to the woman forest officer.

However, despite tendering his resignation, Giri remained adamant on his stand of not apologising to the woman forest officer.

“Throughout my entire political career, I have never apologised to any government official. I will not apologise this time also. If necessary, as a public representative I will apologise to the Chief Minister,” he said after tendering his resignation.

Giri had been infamous for making controversial comments for quite some time which had posed immense embarrassment for his party leadership in the past as well.

Last year, he was severely reprimanded by the Chief Minister for making derogatory comments concerning the looks of the Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Giri, however, tendered a public apology at that point in time.

