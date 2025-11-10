Bengal govt diverting central flood relief funds for other projects: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Nov 10 The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday accused the state government of diverting the funds released by the Union government under the state disaster relief fund (SDRF) for meeting other expenses.

Speaking to the media persons on Monday, the BJP leader claimed that during the current financial year, the Union government released Rs 983 crore under SFRF.

“During the last five financial years, the total funds released by the Union government under SDRF were Rs 4,470 crore. But the state government diverted a major portion of the funds to the state panchayat affairs and rural development department to fund the state’s own housing scheme, Banglar Bari. This is illegal. The funds released by the Union government could not be spent for other purposes,” Adhikari claimed.

He also accused the state chief secretary, Manoj Pant, of clearing the files regarding this diversion of SDRF funds, knowing well that such diversions are not allowed.

The LoP said that the diversion of SDRF funds for the Banglar Bari project became necessary since there were massive irregularities in West Bengal over the utilisation of funds released by the Union Government under the central housing scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari also demanded a special audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the matter.

Incidentally, the Leader of the Opposition highlighted these allegations against the state government at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a three-day visit to North Bengal to review the situation in the hills, Terai, and Dooars region, which was devastated by the severe flood and landslides last month, killing several people.

In the past, the Chief Minister had accused the Union Government of not releasing flood relief funds to the state and also said that the state government was bearing the expenses for the flood relief from the state exchequer.

