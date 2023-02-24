Bengal needs re-awakening for contributing to knowledge, philosophy: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday called for the re-awakening of Bengal so that the state can again start contributing in the field of knowledge, science and philosophy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Singh was the chief guest at the annual convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University in West Bengal's Birbhum.

Addressing the students, he said that the path of India's progress goes through the students and the knowledgeable students will create a strong country.

"I have full faith that in the coming times, many of you students will do something new and different on the strength of your hard work, dedication and values, and will bring laurels to yourself and your country in the world," he said.

He added that the new National Education Policy, has also paid full attention to the personality development of children, and proper teacher-pupil ratio.

Referring to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's contribution to society, Rajnath said, "Today, when we are trying to eliminate caste discrimination from the society, making continuous efforts for women empowerment, empowering farmers and labourers, then all this is an effort to empower both Indian society and politics and its Gurudevji's inspiration is behind."

"Making India a top economy of the world by 2047 will be a true tribute to Gurudev. India is moving forward on the path of progress, the country is setting new standards in the field of Science and Technology and is making a mark in the world through 'Make in India' to 'Make for the world', it is the result of Gurudev's vision. If we keep moving forward like this, then the day is not far when our India will be one of the topmost economies of the world," the Minister added.

"Our country is continuously moving ahead as the 5th largest economy of the world," he said.

The Defence Minister was on a two-day visit to the University. On Friday, he attended a cultural performance by university students.

He was accompanied by Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar, Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and other dignitaries.

Rajnath Singh also exhorted the students to spread the fragrance of Visva Bharati wherever they go, describing it as their ethical duty. He termed Visva Bharati University as a physical manifestation of the philosophical legacy of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and an embodiment of his knowledge & wisdom.

"Visva Bharati is a unique blend of Indian as well as world knowledge. It assimilates the flow of knowledge from across the globe into Indian thought and enlightens the whole world," he said.

Elaborating on Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's idea of nationalism and universal humanism, the Defence Minister enlightened the students on how the great philosopher deeply influenced Indian society and politics with his thoughts, philosophy and values.

He emphasised that for centuries, Indian Nationalism is based on the feeling of cooperation and human welfare. "Indian Nationalism is cultural, not territorial. Consciousness comes before territory. Human welfare is the focus. Indian Nationalism is all-inclusive rather than exclusivist and is inspired by universal welfare. Visva-Bharati is an indicator of this sentiment," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

