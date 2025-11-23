Bengal Police arrest Rajasthan youth for 'misleading' people with fake Facebook profile of IPS officer

Kolkata, Nov 23 A youth has been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly creating a fake social media account using the photograph and name of DIG Shyam Singh of Burdwan Range and sharing false information, said the West Bengal Police on Sunday.

The youth was arrested on charges of misleading people.

The Cyber Crime Department of Burdwan Police has arrested the accused.

The police said that the accused has been brought to West Bengal on transit remand.

According to police sources, the accused was identified as Salman Khan, a resident of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

Burdwan Police have noticed for some time that a fake Facebook account was created using the name and photograph of DIG Shyam Singh.

An attempt was being made to tarnish the image of the West Bengal government and deceive common people by using this fake profile, the police said.

Following the discovery, the officers of Burdwan Cyber ​​Crime Police Station registered a suo motu case and started the investigation.

The police got the whereabouts of Salman during the course of their investigation.

The police identified Salman based on the digital footprint, technical analysis and sources.

Recently, a team of Burdwan Police went to Rajasthan and conducted a joint operation with the local police.

Salman was arrested along with several electronic gadgets. On Saturday, Salman was produced in a court in Burdwan, which sent him to seven-day police custody.

The police are investigating whether any other members are involved in this gang.

A senior officer of Burdwan Police said, "After seeing the fake profile on Facebook, an investigation was started. It was learnt that a youth named Salman Khan was operating the fake profile using the photographs and details of DIG Shyam Singh. A team of officers from the Cyber Crime Police Station went to Rajasthan to nab the accused. He was brought to the state. He will now be interrogated to find out more about the matter."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor