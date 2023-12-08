Bengal Police draws Calcutta HC's ire over reluctance in filing FIR in BJP leader's murder case

Kolkata, Dec 8 West Bengal Police on Friday drew the ire of the Calcutta High Court over alleged reluctance in registering an FIR in a case of alleged murder of a local BJP worker at Dantan in East Midnapore.

A bench of Justice Jay Sengupta even went to the extent of observing that there is a necessity for initiating disciplinary proceedings against the police officers found guilty in the matter.

Justice Sengupta made this observation while hearing a matter on the alleged murder of local BJP leader at Dantan in East Midnapore districts immediately after the last state Assembly elections in 2021.

The family members of the victim alleged that instead of registering an FIR in the matter, the local cops started putting pressure on them to accept Patra had died of an accident.

The cops even tried to force them to sign a blank paper in the matter, the victim's family members alleged.

They also said that although they complained to the inspector-in- charge concerned, the deputy superintendent of police, and superintendent of police as well as to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

However, failing to get any positive response from any of these parties, the victim's family members moved the Calcutta High Court in the matter.

