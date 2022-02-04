Bengal pre-poll violence: CBI arrests 9 in a murder case

New Delhi, Feb 4 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested nine persons in a case related to the killing of a person just 6 days before the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, an official said on Friday.

It was alleged that the victim, Tarak Sahu, was attacked with sharp weapons while he was at a tea stall, on March 21, 2021.

The probe agency had registered the case in September, 2021 in compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court and had taken over the investigation of the case which was earlier registered at Jhargram police station in West Bengal, against 14 accused, all residents of Pindrakuli, Jhargram.

After the attack, the victim was admitted to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The CBI said that during the investigation, the role of the accused was found but the accused did not join the investigation.

Subsequently, the CBI identified the location of the accused and apprehended them.

"The arrested accused are being produced today before the Competent Court at Jhargram (West Bengal)," the agency added.

The CBI is currently probing several cases of pre-poll and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

