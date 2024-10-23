Bengal: Probe committee submits report against two ‘threat culture’ tainted doctors

Kolkata, Oct 23 The probe committee formed by the West Bengal Health Department against two doctors Birupaksha Biswas and Avik Dey, who were tainted of running the ‘threat culture’ at different state-run medical colleges and hospitals submitted the report on Wednesday.

Sources said that the probe committee in its report have accepted the authenticity of several allegations against both Dey and Biswas, especially the latter, in the matter.

Based on the findings of the report, the state government will now take appropriate actions against Biswas and Dey.

Biswas, the erstwhile senior resident doctor attached to the pathology department of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital College in East Burdwan district of West Bengal had several charges against him

He has been accused of taking an amount of Rs 3,00,000 from a Murshidabad-based businessman promising his son entry to the private medical college and hospital.

He was also accused of threatening the principals of at least four state-run medical colleges and hospitals over a period of time. He also has a total of four FIRs registered against him.

Dey, the erstwhile resident medical officer (RMO) of the Radiodiagnosis Department of Burdwan Medical College and Biswas, a former senior resident doctor attached to the Pathology Department of the same hospital, also has several charges against him.

The main charges against him are - not marking his attendance through biometrics, not attending patients, and not attending classes regularly besides conducting a ‘threat culture’ with the hospital premises.

Both Biswas and Dey were known as the close confidants of the former and controversial principal of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

Ghosh, who is currently behind bars is facing twin probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the first being on the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar within the hospital premises in August this year and the second being on financial irregularities at the same medical entity.

