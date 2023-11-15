Bengal ration distribution case: Arrested bizman diverted over Rs 55cr through shell entities, claims ED

Kolkata, Nov 15 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal have been able to track an amount of over Rs 55 crore connected to the alleged scam proceeds that Bakibur Rahaman, the arrested Kolkata-based businessman diverted through six shell entities.

The exact amount that Rahaman diverted through these six shell entities is Rs 55, 50,77,550, sources privy to the developments in the case claimed.

According to sources, the ED has also traced the breakup of the amounts that were diverted through each of these shell entities.

The maximum fund was diverted through a textiles and garments trading entity to the tune of around Rs 14.13 crore.

Around Rs 23 crore of scam proceeds were diverted through three shell corporate entities, Shree Hanuman Realcon Private Limited, Gracious Innovative Private Limited and Gracious Creation Private Limited, which ED sleuths doubt have been floated for a limited period of time having the sole purpose of fund diversion.

As per the records of the Registrar of Companies (ROC), while the current status of Shree Hanuman Realcon is dissolved, the status of the other two entities is shown as "under liquidation".

Next comes a rice-mill where the amount of fund diversion as identified by the ED sleuths was to the tune of Rs 10.31 crore.

A comparatively smaller amount ranging to the tune of little over Rs 3.10 crore was directed through a real estate promotion entity. After checking the bank accounts attached to all these six entities, the central agency sleuths noticed that the outward remittances in hefty amounts happened within hours or even minutes after the inward remittances.

While some of these entities were floated directly by Rahaman, sources said, some were purchased from their owners.

In both cases, Rahaman made his family members, relatives and close associates the directors or partners of the entities.

