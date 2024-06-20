Bengal ration distribution case: ED probes accounts of jailed ex-minister's aide

Kolkata, June 20 Following the five-hour-long interrogation of actor Rituparna Sengupta in connection with the ration distribution case in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a thorough probing of the accounts of an individual who was a close confidant of former state Minister Jyotipriya Mallick.

Mallick is currently in judicial custody with the same case.

Sources said that as per the initial clues procured by the central agency officials, the said individual, engaged in the business of film financing, was responsible for investing the ill-gotten proceeds in the ration distribution case in the financing of different under-production films.

During the initial checking of the accounts related to that individual, sources added, the name of the actress surfaced, where the person invested a hefty amount in a film linked to her.

Sources added that although the production of the said film has been completed and has also received the censor board clearance quite some time, it is yet to be released.

On Wednesday, Sengupta after coming out of the ED office claimed that she had submitted to the investigation officials certain documents that were sought from her. However, she refused to divulge further details, especially on the nature of the documents sought from her or the subjects on which she was interrogated for over five hours.

"The ED officials had sought some documents from me. I have handed over those documents to them. They have cooperated with me just as I cooperated with them. The investigating officials are happy with my cooperation. I cannot make any further comment on the matter right at this moment," she said on Wednesday evening.

