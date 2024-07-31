Bengal ration distribution case: ED summons Trinamool Congress leader, 2 party associates

Kolkata, July 31 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued notices to three Trinamool Congress leaders, whose residences and offices were raided by the central agency in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal.

All three have been asked to be present for questioning at ED's office in the Central Government Office (CGO) Complex on the northern outskirts of Kolkata by Friday.

The two of them who have been summoned are Trinamool Congress' block president at Deganga in North 24 Parganas district Anisur Rahaman a.k.a. Bidesh and his brother and party associate Alif Nur a.k.a. Mukul.

On Tuesday, a team of ED officials accompanied by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel conducted marathon raid and search operations at the office PG High Tech Rice Mill at Berachampa under Deganga community development block in North 24 Parganas district, an entity owned by Bidesh and Mukul.

The two brothers, as revealed through investigation, are also the cousins of businessman Bakibur Rahman, the first to be arrested by the ED officials in the case.

The third person to whom ED has issued notice for interrogation is businessman Abdul Barik Biswas, who is alleged to have close links with Trinamool Congress through his brother and sister-in-law, who are former and existing Trinamool Congress zilla parishad members from North 24 Parganas district respectively.

On Tuesday, the ED official conducted a massive raid and search operation at the three residences of Biswas at Rajarhat, Basirhat and Barasat, all in North 24 Parganas, in connection with the case.

The ED officials also seized Rs 290 lakh from Biswas' Rajarhat residence.

Biswas has past criminal records and he was arrested and jailed for alleged association with gold smuggling.

After being released on bail he started multiple businesses like rice mill, cola trading, brick kiln and transport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor