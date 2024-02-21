Bengal school-job case: ED detects huge commission earned by middleman

Kolkata, Feb 21 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got access to crucial documents in the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal which show how an accused middleman, Prasanna Roy, earned Rs 100 crore by playing the role of an intermediary in the alleged scam said sources.

Roy, a close relative of former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general, Partha Chatterjee, was recently arrested by the ED after he secured bail following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case.

Chatterjee has been in judicial custody for around two years since his arrest by the ED sleuths in July 2022 in connection with the cash-for-school job case.

Sources said that recently the ED sleuths had procured a list of as many as 996 candidates whose appointments were done illegally, and Roy played the role of the mediator in ensuring their appointments. On the basis of the documents of money paid by these candidates for securing their jobs, the ED sleuths have calculated the amount received by Roy as commission, sources said.

It is learnt that it came to the notice of the ED sleuths that after being released on bail, Roy was trying to sell off some properties registered in this name. Following that information, sources said, the ED sleuths started tracking the information of the source of funds for purchasing that property and that is where they tracked the connection of commission earned from the scam proceeds.

