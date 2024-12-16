Bengal school job case: Trial process in ED-registered case might be on daily basis

Kolkata, Dec 16 Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received specific hints from a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata that the trial process in the ED-registered case in the alleged multi-crore cash-for-school-job scam in West Bengal might be conducted on a daily basis, sources aware of the development said on Monday.

ED has already started the necessary paperwork with the special court for the process of framing of charge in the case, following which the trial process in the matter will start.

On Monday, while directing the Central agency to prepare a list of witnesses in the case by Wednesday and submit the same to the court, the judge gave a verbal indication that if necessary, the trial process in the matter might be conducted on a fast-track and on a daily basis.

To recall, the trial process in the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August is currently at another special court in Kolkata and this is also happening on a fast track and daily.

On Monday, the special court of PMLA also directed ED officials to immediately issue notices to those whose names have been listed as accused or witnesses in the last and fifth supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central agency at the court recently.

Last Friday, a division bench of the Supreme Court of India, while granting bail to the former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee by February 1, also directed ED to complete the process of framing of charge in the case within that period.

The apex court also observed that if the process of framing of charge in the matter is completed before February 1, then Chatterjee might be released on bail on that day only. Following the apex court directive, ED, from Monday, started the preparatory process for the framing of charge in the matter.

