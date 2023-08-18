Bengal Shocker: Retired armyman commits suicide after killing wife, daughter

Kolkata, Aug 18 In a shocking incident, a retired armyman killed himself on Friday by jumping in front of a speeding train after killing his wife and daughter in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The incident took place near the Madhyamgram railway station where Gautam Bandopadhyay (48), a retired armyman, jumped in front of a speeding train. When the police later went to his residence in the Dum Dum municipality area, they found the bodies of his wife Debika Bandopadhyay (44) and Disha Bandopadhyay (19) with their throats slit.

Following preliminary investigation based on the statements given by the neightbours, the police suspect that Gautam Bandopadhyay committed suicide after killing his wife and daughter.

As per the neightbours, Gautam was suffering from depression for some time now and had frequent quarrels with his family members which the neighbours often heard. The neighbours also said that although the deceased wife and daughter were quite social and interacted with them, Gautam was extremely unsocial and rarely interacted with others in the locality.

The police have found several liquor bottles and strips of anti-depressant pills from the house, sources said.

Further details are awaited.

