Bengal: Two bodies recovered from canal in Kolkata a day after they went missing

Kolkata, Aug 19 The bodies of a young man and a woman were recovered from a canal in the Anandapur area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday, a day after both of them went missing.

According to the police, 23-year-old Ranita Vaidya and 19-year-old Rohit Agarwal went missing on Monday afternoon. Both Ranita and Rohit are residents of Uttar Panchannagram in the Anandapur area and knew each other.

Ranita bought a scooter about six months ago. She was learning to ride the scooter from her friend Rohit. She went out with Rohit on Monday to train on the scooter. But she did not return home after that and went missing. Rohit too went missing since yesterday evening.

A senior police officer said, "A call from an unknown person was made at Anandpur police station around 9:30 pm on Monday. He said that a young man and a young woman had jumped into the Nonadanga canal from the Nonadanga bridge. After receiving the information, the police went to the spot."

After reaching the area, police learned from an eyewitness that a young man and a young woman riding a scooter were arguing with each other. After this, the young woman got off the scooter and ran towards the canal. Then the young man also left the scooter on the bank of the canal and followed the young woman. After some time, the eyewitness heard the sound of jumping into the canal.

Based on that account, the police searched the canal.

According to police sources, a sniffer dog was taken to the place where the young woman's scooter was found on the banks of the canal in Anandapur. The police also searched the surrounding area with the dog.

Divers were sent into the canal on Tuesday morning. A body was recovered from the canal around 12 noon.

According to the police, the body was that of Rohit. Some time later, at around 4 pm, the body of a young woman was recovered from the canal. Ranita's family members identified the body as hers.

The body of 19-year-old Rohit has already been sent to NRS Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Following the recovery of the bodies, the police started examining the footage from the local CCTV camera. In the footage of the CCTV camera installed in a local liquor shop, the police saw the young man and the young woman running towards the canal.

"We have started an investigation into the matter. We are questioning the family members. All possible angles are being explored," said the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both of them jumped into the canal following an argument.

