Bengal: Woman’s body found in Sandeshkhali, rape & murder suspected

Kolkata, Dec 7 Body of a young woman was recovered from a pond at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday, an official said.

An official said that bricks were tied to the body to ensure that her body got drowned.

The family members of the victim have alleged that the victim has been raped and then murdered.

An official said that the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem.

Sources said that the victim had been missing since December 4 and her family members had also lodged a missing complaint with the Nazat Police Station.

According to the mother of the victim, she went with her daughter to a nearby cowshed to give fodders to the cattle housed there.

“I went back home earlier. My daughter said that she would be coming back home after some time. But she did not and had been missing since then. Initially, we searched for her in the locality and later we filed the missing diary at the Nazat Police Station,” she said.

The superintendent of Basirhat Police District M Rahaman said that based on the complaints filed by the family members of the victim the cops have started an investigation.

“We are hopeful of nabbing the offenders at the earliest and after that, they will be dealt with legally,” he added.

Sandeshkhali was recently on the boil this year after complaints of the sexual harassment of women and forceful grabbing of land by local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates were reported.

--IANS

