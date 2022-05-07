Bengal's noted elocutionist Partha Ghosh dies

Kolkata, May 7 Partha Ghosh, the noted elocutionist and recitation artist from West Bengal, died on Saturday at a private hospital in Howrah district. He was 83.

His wife, Gouri Ghosh, also a noted elocutionist and recitation artist, passed away on August 28 last year.

The late couple is survived by their son Ayan Ghosh.

Family sources said that Partha Ghosh was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time and hence he was admitted at the private hospital in Howrah, where he had undergone a surgery recently.

He had a massive cardiac arrest early Saturday morning and died at 7.30 a.m.

His body will be first taken to his residence at Dum Dum and after that he will be cremated in North Kolkata.

Both Partha and Gouri Ghoshstarted their careers as selection-grade announcers with the All India Radio, with which they were associated for a prolonged period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor