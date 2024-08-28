Bengaluru Airport Murder: Man Kills Staffer Over Suspected Affair with His Wife

A trolley operator at Kempegowda International Airport was murdered near the parking area of Terminal 1 on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Ramakrishna, was attacked with a machete by a man at around 7 p.m.

The suspect, Ramesh, was detained by the Devanahalli police shortly after the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was motivated by personal vendetta. Ramesh reportedly believed that Ramakrishna was involved in an illicit relationship with his wife.

According to police sources, Ramesh had been waiting for an opportunity to confront Ramakrishna and learned that he was working at the airport. In a fit of rage, Ramesh arrived at the airport and fatally slashed Ramakrishna’s neck with a machete.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Division, Bengaluru City, stated that Ramesh carried the machete in a college bag and traveled to the airport by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. As he was traveling by bus, Ramesh’s bag was not scanned. The incident occurred near a washroom in the arrival parking area of Terminal 1 (Lane 1).