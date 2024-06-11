Bengaluru: Ambulance Carrying 5-Month-Old Baby to Hospital Stopped by Miscreants, Driver Assaulted; Video Goes Viral

A distressing incident came to light on Sunday from Bengaluru as an ambulance on emergency service was stopped, and the driver was assaulted by some unknown miscreants. According to the information, a private ambulance rushing carrying a critically ill 5-month-old baby on oxygen to Vani Vilas Hospital was allegedly ambushed near the Nelamangala toll plaza on Monday.

According to the India Today report, three youths named Yuvraj Singh, Manjunath and Latish chased the vehicle for about 6 kms with Innova near Nelamangla for overtaking their vehicle. Despite the parent's request, the attackers assaulted the ambulance driver, identified as John, right under the watch of police officers stationed at the plaza.

A private ambulance driver was attacked by some people in Bengaluru on Sunday night. The ambulance, en route to Vani Vilas Hospital in #Bengaluru from a private hospital in #Tumakuru, was transporting a critically ill five-month-old baby on oxygen.

A video of the incident was shared by several media outlets on social media. In a 1.14-second clip, it can be noticed that the miscreants aggressively assault the driver, ignoring the parent's desperate appeals for mercy.

John later said the attackers appeared to be under the influence of alcohol during the assault, the report said. Police at the toll plaza have to intervene to proceed with the ambulance to the designated hospital.

The BJP took an attack on the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over the matter. “The rampage of thugs, shielding of influencers for extortion, unprovoked murders, all these are common in the @INCKarnataka regime. Even if you drive drunk in broad daylight on the roads of the state, the police will not stop you! The hooligans who beat up the driver while blocking the ambulance itself shows how anarchy is rampant,” the Karnataka unit of the BJP wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Home Minister @DrParameshwara, do you even remember that you are the home minister of the state? So far your role was limited to making a statement. Even that seems to have stopped now. #CongressFailsKarnataka,” they added.