Bengaluru Blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Confirms Bomb Blast at Rameshwaram Café

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed on Friday that a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) had caused an explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe. The blast, which occurred in the afternoon, left nine people injured.

While speaking to the reporters in Mysuru and said after noon, somebody kept a bag at the cafe which exploded injuring some people. "We are examining the CCTV footage. It was an explosive blast. We don't know who has done it. The police are at the spot. I have asked the home minister to review the situation," Siddaramaiah said.

The explosion created chaos at the popular eatery, located in Kundalahalli under HAL Police Station, as patrons rushed out to safety. Initial reports suggested that an object inside a bag triggered the blast. Senior police officials, along with specialized units including the dog squad, fingerprint experts, and bomb disposal squad, swiftly responded to the scene.

The area surrounding the cafe has been sealed off by law enforcement as investigations continue. CM Siddaramaiah stated that this was the first blast under his government's tenure. Meanwhile, the state's home minister is en route to assess the situation.

Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya, earlier on social media, labelled the incident a "clear case of a bomb blast." He cited a conversation with the cafe's founder, Sri Nagaraj, who explained that the explosion occurred due to a bag left by a customer. Surya emphasized the need for clarity from CM Siddaramaiah regarding the incident.

"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddramaiah," Surya wrote on X.

The injured individuals were promptly admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The blast has sparked concerns among residents and authorities, with heightened security measures in city.