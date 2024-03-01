Bengaluru Blast: ‘Seems To Be a Clear Case of Bomb Blast’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday claimed that the explosion at the popular Rameshwar Cafe in the city was not caused by a cylinder blast, but it seems to be a "clear case of bomb blast." Taking to social media platform X, Surya shared that he had spoken to the cafe's founder, Sri Nagaraj, who explained that the blast resulted from a bag left by a customer. One employee was reported injured in the incident.

"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It seems to be a clear case of a bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddramaiah," Surya posted on X.

The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli, under HAL Police Station, left four people seriously injured. Chaos ensued as customers rushed out to save themselves from the sudden blast. Initial reports indicated that a mysterious object inside a bag caused the explosion, contrary to some speculations about a suspected cylinder blast.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with the injured individuals admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Senior police officers, along with the dog squad, fingerprint experts, and the bomb disposal squad, arrived at the scene. The police cordoned off the area around the cafe for further investigation.