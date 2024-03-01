Bengaluru Blast: At Least Four Injured After Explosion Reported at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield (Watch Video)

An explosion was reported at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru, on Friday, March 1. According to the initial reports, an explosion occurred at a popular cafe in the city, and at least four people were injured in the blast. Police have secured the area and shifted the injured to the hospital. At the same time, initial reports suggested a cylinder blast.

Visuals From Rameshwaram Cafe

"We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot, and we are analysing the situation," said Whitefield Fire Station, reported by news agency ANI.

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | Karnataka | An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited.



Whitefield Fire Station says, "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing…

Details:

Explosion reported at a popular cafe in Bengaluru.



Police rule out cylinder blast, reports @belliethomas



Area secured & those injured shifted to hospital. At least 4 injuries reported.



Inital reports suggests unidentified items in a bag may have exploded.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.

(Developing story..)