Bengaluru Blast: At Least Four Injured After Explosion Reported at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield (Watch Video)
An explosion was reported at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru, on Friday, March 1. According to the initial reports, an explosion occurred at a popular cafe in the city, and at least four people were injured in the blast. Police have secured the area and shifted the injured to the hospital. At the same time, initial reports suggested a cylinder blast.
Visuals From Rameshwaram Cafe
Blast at Rameswaram Cafe, Bengaluru. 4 people got injured. #Bangalore#Bengaluru#RameswaramCafeBlastpic.twitter.com/I1sJUg7PEP— ViAdVar (@AdityaVarma3921) March 1, 2024
"We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot, and we are analysing the situation," said Whitefield Fire Station, reported by news agency ANI.
Visuals From the Spot:
#WATCH | Karnataka | An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024
Whitefield Fire Station says, "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing… pic.twitter.com/uMLnMFoHIm
Details:
Explosion reported at a popular cafe in Bengaluru.— Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) March 1, 2024
Police rule out cylinder blast, reports @belliethomas
Area secured & those injured shifted to hospital. At least 4 injuries reported.
Inital reports suggests unidentified items in a bag may have exploded. pic.twitter.com/vGEb2ctTJw
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
