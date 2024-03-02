Bengaluru Blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Visits Rameshwaram Cafe Day After Explosion, Seeks Updates from Police

A day after a low-intensity explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the blast site and Brookfield Hospital to assess the situation. The blast, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), left ten people injured. Siddaramaiah interacted with officials, expressed solidarity with the victims, and announced that the state government would cover all medical treatment costs for those injured.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits Brookfield Hospital to meet those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. pic.twitter.com/G4byV0dlm5 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

"Government will bear all the treatment charges of all the patients. Around 10 people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted to Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment..," Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits The Rameshwaram Cafe, a day after a low-intensity explosion took place here in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/4O6aJb8FZa — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said, "Serious investigation is on. We have CCTV footage of the accused wearing a cap and a mask arriving from a bus, taking a token at the counter of the cafe. He left a bag with timer fixed explosive, after having coffee sitting at a corner. So, since the pictures of the accused are available, investigation is easy."

Yesterday, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, State Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, and DGP Alok Mohan also visited the site to assess the situation. Deputy CM Shivakumar provided details, stating, "It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and left a small bag, which exploded after an hour. About 10 people sustained injuries. We have formed 7-8 teams to probe the incident. I urge every Bangalorean not to worry."

CCTV footage from Rameshwaram Cafe revealed a man entering with a bag before the blast. The suspect, his face obscured by a mask, glasses, and a cap, was seen carrying a plate of idlis. Police detained another individual seen with the suspect for questioning, as per media reports.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken charge of the investigation, with multiple teams actively pursuing leads to identify the accused. State Police Chief Alok Mohan labelled the incident a "bomb blast" but assured the public that no one sustained serious injuries.