Bengaluru Building Collapse: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announces Compensation of Rs 5 Lakh to Kin of Deceased

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in the incident where an under-construction building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area of eastern Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visited the site of the incident i n the Horamavu Agara area on Thursday morning. 8 people lost their lives in the incident. The Chief Minister said that the hospital expenses will be paid by the state government. Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to be given to the family of those deceased.

"I was not here but the deputy CM was as I was in Wayanad. 8 people have lost their lives in the incident. Those hospitalized, expenditure will be taken care of by the govt. Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to be given to the family of those deceased. This was an unauthorized building that was being built and it has not collapsed because of the rain but because of substandard work. A notice has been given and assistant executive engineer (Vinay K) has been suspended as well. Zonal officials will be given notice... Didn't such incidents happen when the BJP was in power? As LoP I have visited the spots of such incidents. We are not running away from our responsibilities," Siddaramaiah said while speaking to media after visiting the building collapse site on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the incident.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 23, 2024

A post on X from the Prime Minister’s Office read, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

An FIR has been registered at Hennur Police Station against three named accused: Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, in connection with the collapse. They face charges under various sections of the BNS and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. Bhuvan Reddy, son of Munirajareddy, under whose name the building was being constructed, has also been arrested.

The contractor, Muniyappa, responsible for constructing the four floors, has also been taken into custody, according to DCP East D Devaraja.