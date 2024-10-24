Bengaluru Building Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To 8; PM Modi Announces Rs.2 Lakh Ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the incident where an under-construction building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area of eastern Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A post on X from the Prime Minister's Office, read, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

The death toll has also mounted to 8. Hennur police during the day arrested the property owners Muni Reddy and his son Bhuvan Reddy. Muniappa, who was the contractor till the construction of the fourth floor of the building, was also arrested. The developments were confirmed by D Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). A case was registered under BNS Sections 100 (culpable homicide), 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a and b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 270 (public nuisance). The FIR was filed on Tuesday based on a complaint by Mohammed Arshad, one of the injured labourers. In the FIR, it was alleged that cheap construction material was used “to save money” and no safety protocols were followed.









