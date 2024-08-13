Bengaluru Bus Accident Video: Two Injured After 'Uncontrolled' BMTC Volvo Dashes Into Multiple Vehicles On Hebbal Flyover

A tragic CCTV footage of a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus has gone viral on social media, causing concern among netizens about what happened to the vehicles and people on the road after a bus was seen crashing into several vehicles on Bengaluru's Hebbal Flyover.

According to the reports, the accident took place on Hebbal Flyover on Tuesday, August 13, after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle. In a video shared on social media, it can bee seen a bus hitting two bikers, it did not stop and continued to move and crashed cars and several other vehicles along his way on the road before coming to a halt.

#Bengaluru: #CCTV footage has captured the moment a BMTC AC Volvo bus lost control and collided with multiple vehicles at #Hebbal. The out-of-control bus smashed into four cars and four bikes, causing significant damage. The #accident resulted in injuries to two individuals. pic.twitter.com/a0riapEkwM — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 13, 2024

As per the information, two people suffered injuries in the incident and was treated in a nearby hospital. However, the reason behind the crash is still unknown to us, and an investigation is being conducted by the local police into the matter.