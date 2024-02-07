Bengaluru CEO Case: Suchana Seth’s Father Seeks Mental Evaluation After Son’s Alleged Murder



Joy Gopal Seth, father of Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru-based data scientist accused of killing her four-year-old son in Goa, has approached the Goa Children's Court. He seeks a direction for the Goa police to have his daughter examined by a civil surgeon or medical board to determine her mental condition.

In his application, Joy asserts that Suchana's alleged actions are "beyond the stretch of any imagination" for a mentally stable mother. He argues that she is currently unable to defend herself due to a "mental illness" and is "in denial" of its existence.

Responding to the application, the Calangute police informed the court that they have already requested the medical superintendent at the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim, for Suchana's medical examination report, which is currently awaited.

Seth expressed his belief that the pleadings between Suchana and her husband, which have not been furnished to the IPHB, would aid experts in evaluating her mental condition. He emphasized the necessity of inquiring into her mental health for proper adjudication, fearing grave prejudice if her sickness or mental condition impedes her ability to provide a defense.

Pending his application, Seth requested that the interrogation/investigation of Suchana be stayed and compliance with Sections 328, 329, and 330 of the CrPC. He urged the court to assess Suchana's mental health, asserting that medical records support her alleged mental condition.