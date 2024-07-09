Bengaluru Dengue Outbreak: BJP MP C.N. Manjunath Calls for Free Treatment Based on COVID-19 Model

Bangalore Rural BJP MP, Cardiologist C.N. Manjunath advised the government to provide free treatment to dengue patients on the model of COVID-19. He urged the Congress government to declare dengue a “State Medical Emergency” as it is prevalent in Karnataka and called for maintaining cleanliness is important to fight infectious diseases. He said that Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, and even third-world countries have introduced Dengue vaccines. It's time for India now and I will take this up with the Union Government, he added.

Talking to media in the city, he said that there are patients admitted to the hospital with dengue fever and they should get free treatment on the Covid model. Dengue fever control means mosquito control. The MP blamed incomplete infrastructure for the failure to control mosquitoes. Roads are badly damaged where rainwater gets collected and create mosquitoes, he added. He said that dengue is also carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito which is known to bite during day time. Karnataka reported two dengue deaths on the same day, i.e., on Sunday. Death of a five-year-old boy in Gadag district and the other of a 35-year-old woman employee of a hospital in Mysuru. The woman named Lalita worked as a computer operator at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research in Mysuru.

While, the hospital medical superintendent Dr KS Sadananda said she had been suffering from severe fever for the past one week and died of multiple organ failure. The young boy, identified as Chirayi Hosamani from Shirahatti district, was forced to wait for treatment at GIMS hospital. His parents said, "Eventually we took him to a private hospital but his platelet count was dangerously low to recover." Gadag DC Govind Reddy said the boy was referred from Shirahatti taluk hospital on July 2, but his parents brought him to GIMS hospital with two-days delay. Reddy said, “If doctors are guilty, we will take action against them.”Earlier, an 11-year-old boy Gagan of Anjanapura in Southern Bengaluru succumbed to dengue fever in Bengaluru and a 27-year-old man from Byrasandra died due to dengue. Dr. S.S. Kammar, director of the Hubli Kims Hospital, said that four people died of dengue in Hubli. Speaking in Hubli, he said four people died of dengue in the children's ward.