Bengaluru: Fire Breaks Out at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital (Watch Videos)

A massive fire broke out on the third floor of Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 19. According to the report, the blaze was caused by a short circuit in an AC unit near the cardiac ward. After receiving the information, firefighters and local police reached the spot.

According to the hospital, the blaze erupted at around 1:15 p m on Thursday, and hospital staff evacuated patients. Available fire extinguishers were used to control and douse the blaze. To prevent the further spread of the fire, the hospital's electricity supply was disconnected.

Visuals From Outside of the Hospital

Seven cardiac patients were in the ICU ward when the incident took place, and they were transferred to a nearby hospital. However, no injuries were reported. The situation remains under control as firefighters continue their efforts to fully extinguish the blaze.