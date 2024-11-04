Bengaluru Firecracker Incident: Man Dies After Friends Dare Him to Sit on Box of Firecrackers That Explodes, Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru, Karnataka (November 4, 2024): A tragic incident during a firecracker challenge in Bengaluru has resulted in the death of a young man, Shabarish, after a video of the event went viral on social media. The CCTV footage, recorded in the Konanakunte area, shows Shabarish's friends encouraging him to sit on a box filled with firecrackers and promises to gift him an autorickshaw if he completed the dare.

#Karnataka#Bengaluru: 32-yr-old Shabarish died after a box of #firecrackers burst under his butt in Konanakunte, South Bengaluru. His friends had promised to buy him an autorickshaw if he won the challenge of sitting on a box of bursting crackers. pic.twitter.com/kktwjYsJf5 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 4, 2024

The incident occurred on October 31, as the group was celebrating Diwali and reportedly under the influence of alcohol. After Shabarish accepted the challenge, his friends ignited the firecrackers, leading to a massive explosion. The video shows his companions setting up the firecrackers before retreating to safety. Moments later, the box bursts, and Shabarish collapses to the ground.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on November 2. In response to the incident, Konanakunte police have arrested six individuals linked to Shabarish’s death.

“On October 31, we received information that a group of seven friends challenged one of the members to sit on a bucket of crackers which would be set off… The person has passed away. A case has been registered and his six friends have been arrested,” said Lokesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South as quoted by PTI.