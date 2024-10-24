Bengaluru: Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Pit of Under-Construction Building

A tragic incident occurred in Kadugodi when a five-year-old boy fell into a pit opened for the installation of a lift in an under-construction building. The unfortunate accident led to the child's death, prompting his mother to file a complaint with the police.

In response, the Bengaluru Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sunil, the owner and caretaker of the building. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols at construction sites and the need for stringent regulations to protect children and pedestrians from such hazards. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to ensure accountability and prevent similar tragedies in the future.