Bengaluru has not witnessed such unprecedented rainfall in past 120 years: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 23 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that Bengaluru and Yelahanka have not seen such unprecedented rainfall in the past 120 years.

“We never anticipated such heavy rains. Have never seen such rains in the last 115 to 120 years. We are identifying areas where water is entering and making arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of water," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar further announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to the families of the two children who drowned in Kengeri Lake. Additionally, Rs 10,000 compensation will be given to each household affected by flooding. Temporary housing and food arrangements will be made for those who have lost their homes.

He also noted: "Previously, there was more space for water to flow and accumulate around lakes, but now that space has reduced. We will provide a permanent solution for this issue. This problem is not unique to Bengaluru; cities like Mumbai and even places like France have faced similar challenges recently. We will resolve the issue soon."

He also stated that instructions are issued for the removal of encroachments on stormwater drains across the city without leniency.

"To ensure the smooth flow of rainwater, we are already working on a project funded by a Rs 1,000 crore World Bank loan," he stated.

"In many places, private individuals have obtained court injunctions to prevent the removal of encroachments on stormwater drains, obstructing work. In emergency situations, there is no scope for such delays. The law allows for removal of these encroachments, and I have instructed district officials to proceed immediately without considering any hindrances,” he stated.

“I have also issued similar directives to the BDA and BBMP. Regardless of any private obstacles, we will carry out our work. In such critical situations, court cases are not our priority; public welfare is. We must work immediately to remove encroachments to ensure smooth water flow," he said.

He said that Kendriya Vihar in Yelahanka has eight blocks and over 600 flats.

Currently, the BBMP has taken charge of the rescue operations there. Around 95 per cent of the residents have cooperated with relocation efforts. However, 20 families have refused to leave despite the lack of electricity, saying they will stay, he informed.

“We cannot allow them to remain because there is no drinking water or food available. If any problem arises, we would be held responsible. Therefore, I have instructed officials to persuade them and provide alternative accommodation nearby," Shivakumar said.

He said that some elderly people are hesitant to leave their homes due to emotional attachment.

“For such individuals, temporary arrangements will be made in nearby shelters for about a week. This is our responsibility. The residents' association is cooperating, and we will ensure that those affected receive facilities similar to what they had at home. Residents should not hesitate to ask officials for assistance," he added.

Shivakumar visited several rain-affected areas, including Kendriya Vihar in Yelahanka, Mariyannapalya in Byatarayanapura, and Sri Sai Layout in Horamavu, KR Puram, along with BBMP officials.

He reviewed the relief operations and discussed the situation with members of the residents' associations. He also gathered information on rescue efforts from the SDRF and NDRF teams and instructed BBMP officials to provide necessary amenities to relocated residents.

