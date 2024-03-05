Bengaluru Wife Stabs Sleeping Husband On Their Anniversary For This Reason

Anniversaries are sweet occasions, but what if they turn into nightmares? One incident that shocked everyone was when a wife from Bangalore stabbed her sleeping husband. The reason for killing him was that he didn't bring a gift on their wedding anniversary.

A homemaker stabbed her husband while he was asleep in their home in the city's tech corridor, leading to a case of attempted murder being filed at Bellandur police station. The victim, a 37-year-old private firm employee, reported that his 35-year-old wife, Sandhya, attacked him with a kitchen knife at 1:30 am on Feb 27, injuring his hand.

Fortunately, he was able to fend her off and seek medical attention with the assistance of neighbors. Due to the nature of the injury, doctors submitted a medico-legal report to the police.

A senior official informed TOI, "The case against Sandhya was filed on March 1, and she was interrogated. Given that this is a family concern, we have allowed the couple time to address the matter and provide a response. Through our inquiries, we discovered that Kiran was unable to purchase a gift for her the day before their anniversary due to his grandfather's passing. This upset her, marking the first occasion he hadn't gifted her. Kiran mentioned his wife's distress regarding personal matters and expressed his desire for her to receive counseling."