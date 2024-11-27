Bengaluru Horror: Man Stabs Girlfriend to Death in Indiranagar Hotel, Spends Hours With Her Body; Shocking Video Surfaces

In a chilling and horrifying incident from Bengaluru, a man brutally stabbed his girlfriend to death and then spent an entire day with her lifeless body in a rented room, only to calmly leave the premises the next morning, authorities revealed. The crime occurred at a service apartment in Indiranagar, where the victim, Maya Gogoi from Assam, was staying with the accused, Aarav Harni.

Maya, a resident of HSR Layout and an employee at a private company, had checked into the apartment with Aarav on Saturday. The stabbing took place on Monday, with Harni reportedly sitting in front of her corpse, smoking, before he fled the scene early the next morning. The police were alerted to the crime later that day.

Yet another brutal murder reported in Bengaluru. A young vlogger named Maya Gogoi was murdered at a service apartment in Indira nagar. Maya Gogoi and a guy named Aarav Harni arrived at the apartment on 23rd. It is suspected that Maya was killed on 24th by aarav who continued to… pic.twitter.com/pAjkKrBw03 — Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) November 26, 2024

Investigators, including the local police, forensic experts, and a dog squad, arrived at the scene promptly. They gathered CCTV footage showing Maya and Aarav entering the apartment on November 23, and no other individuals were seen entering the room until Harni left the following day. Authorities are now probing whether he intended to dismember the body before fleeing, given the prolonged time he spent with it. Aarav Harni is currently on the run, and the police have launched an extensive manhunt for him.

