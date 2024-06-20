Bengaluru Likely To Face Water Tariff Increase After Rise In Fuel Prices

After an increase in fuel prices in the state, a water tariff hike is also possible in Bengaluru. Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivkumar said that for the past 10 years water tariff hasn’t been increased or reviewed. So, it’s the time now. He said that despite huge losses the state government has taken on new projects and no bank, even the financing committee World Bank is not coming forward to finance the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). He said, “We have to expand the water distribution system. There is no other choice unless we show that the BWSSB is an independent company and works as an independent entity. We are discussing how to stabilize BWSSB.”

On the other hand, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar may contest the impending bypolls in Channapatna vacated by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy who is now in PM Modi’s cabinet in Lok Sabha. The last time Congress won Channapatna was 2008 with CP Yogeshwar as the candidate. There are strong opinions that DK Shivkumar if wins the seat then he will vacate his Kanakpura seat for his brother DK Suresh who lost the Bangalore Rural seat in the recently held LS polls. Suresh was defeated by BJP’s Dr. CN Manjunath by 2.69 lakh votes.

Shivkumar stated, "Channapatna is in my heart. I have a debt to repay people there. I have come here to start a new chapter. I will have no option but to contest if my party and voters want that.” He said that parts of Channapatna were under the erstwhile Sathnur constituency that he represented four times. People there gave me political birth, he added. He further said that even during difficult times, people in Channapatna gave 85000 votes to Congress in the LS polls. He said, “I will visit every panchayat in Channapatna with the promise of developing the constituency.”

