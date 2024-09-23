Bengaluru Mahalaxmi Murder Case: Prime Suspect Tracked in West Bengal; Husband Alleges Involvement of a Barber

A 29-year-old female Mahalakshmi’s body was chopped into roughly 28 pieces and found in a refrigerator kept for many days before being discovered by her landlord and family at her Bengaluru home on Saturday. Mahalakshmi’s husband Hemant Das has suspected the involvement of a barber from Uttarakhand whom she was in an affair with involved in her murder. “The barber was working in a barber shop in Bengaluru and I learned about him in April-May 2023,” Das told the media.

Home Minister Dr. G.Parameshwara said that in the Mahalakshmi murder case, the accused will be arrested soon. The accused has been identified in West Bengal. City Police Commissioner B.Dayanand said that the accused has been found and will be arrested soon. The commissioner informed about this in a press conference and it is known that the accused of murder is from outside the state. He lived in the city. There is evidence that Mahalakshmi was murdered by him. He said that after the murder, he fled abroad. Special teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The investigation is in progress and a team has gone out of state and is on the job. We are investigating from all angles. Awaiting the medical report, he explained that more information would be available after the report is received. How many days ago Mahalakshmi was murdered will be known from the medical examination and reports in FSLA. We are waiting for them." More information will come out after the reports come in. He said that the reason why the accused killed Mahalakshmi would be known only after his arrest.

Special teams were formed to probe the case. Neighbours have confirmed that a man used to pick her up in the morning and drop her back after work. Das and Mahalakshmi married five years ago and have a 4-year-old daughter. When they separated in October 2023, Mahalakshmi was living alone in Vyalikaval and their daughter was with Mahalakshmi’s husband Das. Das runs a mobile accessories shop in Nelamangala. Das claimed that Mahalakshmi had filed a police complaint against the man for blackmailing some time ago. Das informed that Mahalakshmi used to visit him once a month to meet their daughter. Speaking to the media, Das said Mahalakshmi had also filed a complaint against him at Nelamangala police station over a marital row. He also stated that his wife separated from him after he found that she had developed an affair with another man.