Bengaluru officials urge people not to apply colours on animals on Holi

Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Bengaluru city urged people of the city to not apply harmful colours on animals on the occasion of Holi.

Deputy Director of the Department, Dr Umapathi said, "Any chemical or natural color that can enter the animal's body through the skin, mouth, eyes or nose can also cause various types of allergies, vomiting and blindness. I appealed to the public to prevent applying any such colour that can adversely affect the health of animals."

"Further, it is illegal under the Animal Cruelty Act, 1960 (PCAACT) and that if any such cases were reported, the rules of the Act would be enforced," he added.

India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions and Holi is one of the country's festivals that fill one with jubilation and festive cheer. Holi is essentially the festival of colours, which signifies the victory of good over evil, but it is celebrated across the country in varied ways. This year, the festival of Holi is being celebrated across the country from March 17-18.

( With inputs from ANI )

