Bengaluru Power Cut: Bescom Announces Planned Shutdown in Multiple Localities - Check Affected Areas And Timings Here

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Bescom) has informed residents that several parts of the city will face planned power interruptions on Wednesday as part of routine maintenance activities. Consumers in the affected localities have been advised to make prior arrangements and remain cautious during the outage period. According to Bescom, the shutdown is necessary to ensure the smooth functioning and safety of the electricity distribution network. The scheduled work will impact areas connected to key power stations, including the 66/11 KV Vijayanagara Station, Padmanabhanagar, Subramanyapura, and ISRO Layout stations, as confirmed through an official update shared by the utility provider.

As per the announcement, electricity supply will be suspended at different intervals depending on the station and location. Areas falling under the 66/11 KV Vijayanagara Station will experience power cuts from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. due to quarterly maintenance work being carried out at the facility. In contrast, other affected locations linked to Padmanabhanagar, Subramanyapura, and ISRO Layout stations will face outages from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Bescom stated that the maintenance is essential to improve service reliability and prevent unexpected disruptions in the future.

Affected Areas Under 66/11 KV Vijayanagara Station:

Residents in localities supplied by the 66/11 KV Vijayanagara Station will be impacted by the scheduled shutdown during the extended maintenance window. The power cut is expected to last up to seven hours as technical teams carry out inspection and upkeep work on critical infrastructure. Consumers in these neighbourhoods are urged to plan daily activities accordingly, ensure backup arrangements where possible, and cooperate with the authorities. Bescom has assured that the supply will be restored promptly once the maintenance is completed and systems are safely brought back online.

Basaveshwaranagara, Vijayanagara, Govinda Rajanagara, Kamakshipalya, RPC Layout, Binny Layout, Prashanthanagara, M.C. Layout, Marenahalli, Hosahalli, Thimmenahalli, Vinayaka Layout, Kaveripura, Ranganatha pura, Syndicate Bank Colony, Nagarabhavi, Siddaiah Puranik Road, KHB Colony, Magadi Main Road, HVR Layout, Agrahara Dasarahalli and surrounding areas.

Affected Areas Under Padmanabhanagar, Subramanyapura and ISRO Layout Stations:

Localities connected to Padmanabhanagar, Subramanyapura, and ISRO Layout stations will also face temporary power suspension as part of similar maintenance activities. The outage in these areas will be slightly shorter, lasting up to six hours. Bescom has requested residents, businesses, and institutions in these zones to remain prepared for the interruption and follow safety precautions. Officials reiterated that such planned shutdowns are conducted periodically to strengthen the distribution network and minimise long-term issues.

Banagiri Nagar, Pappaiah Garden, Balaji Choultry area, Siddamma & Siddaiah Reddy area, S9 sub division, Division office, 30th Main, 30th Cross, BNM College, BDA Complex, Devagiri Temple, BSNL Office, BSK 2nd Stage, from SLV Hotel to 24th Cross, Upahara Hotel, 24th Cross, Chennammanakere Achukattu, Manjunath Colony, BMTC Depot, Rajiv Nagara, Syndicate Bank Colony, Padmanabha Nagara, Raghavendra Layout, 18th Main Telephone Exchange, Kidney Foundation, Maharaja Hospital, Laxmikantha Choultry, Puttalingaiah Road, Laxmikantha Temple, Shravanthi Apartment, RK Layout, Kadrenahalli, Yarab Nagar, 9th Main, Monotype, Teachers Colony, Kaveri Nagar, Dr Ambedkar Nagara, M.M. Industrial Area, Post Office, MMI, Indo American, Uma Maheshwari Temple (15th Cross to 17D Cross), Gubbalala, parts of Uttarahalli, ISRO Layout Industrial Area, Adarsha Apartments I & II, Mantri Tranquil Apartments, Maruthi Layout, Bharath Layout, Doddakallasandra land area, Agara and connected areas, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vittal Nagara, Yadalam Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Arehalli, Ittamadu, AGS Layout, Chikalsandra, TG Layout, Bhuvneshwarinagar and surrounding areas, ISRO Layout, Ilyasnagar, Yelchenahalli, Gangadhara Nagara, Vivekananda Colony, Pragathipura, Sarbande Palaya, Prathibha Industrial Area, Supreme Leather Garments, Chandra Nagara, Kashi Nagara, Vikram Nagar, Nanjappa Layout, Bikashipura, JHBCS Layout, Bendrenagar, Eshwar Nagara, Miniyaznagar, Kanaka Layout, Kanaka Nagara and surrounding areas.