Bengaluru Rains: Cyclone Fengal to Bring Continued Rainfall Across City and Karnataka for Next Two Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday that Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will continue to experience rainfall for the next two days due to Cyclone Fengal. Bengaluru has been receiving rain since Sunday evening, and IMD officials have predicted widespread rainfall for Coastal Karnataka and parts of South Interior Karnataka today, with light to moderate rainfall expected on Tuesday.

Rainfall is likely to decrease from the third day onwards in these regions, the officials said. A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and districts such as Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara today, according to C S Patil, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru. He confirmed that the widespread rainfall in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka since Sunday is due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal.

Also Read| Bengaluru Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory on Slow Traffic and Waterlogging Due to Cyclone Fengal.

IMD officials have issued an orange alert for districts including Udupi, Chikmagaluru, and Chikkaballapura, which are expected to experience very heavy to heavy rainfall. An orange alert signifies rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rains due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, the Deputy Commissioners of Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in these districts on December 2 as a precautionary measure.