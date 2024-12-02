Bengaluru Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory on Slow Traffic and Waterlogging Due to Cyclone Fengal

Bengaluru residents have been advised to drive cautiously as heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal has led to slow-moving traffic across the city. The Bengaluru City Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on their official social media platform, X, urging commuters to remain vigilant as the ongoing downpour disrupts regular traffic flow.

The heavy rain, which has already begun to impact several areas of the city, is expected to worsen. Waterlogging, especially in locations such as Rayasandra towards Anekal, has caused additional traffic delays. Residents in need of urgent assistance are advised to contact 112.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the depression from Cyclone Fengal, which originally formed as a cyclonic storm over the northern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, is now moving west-northwest at a speed of 7 km/h.

