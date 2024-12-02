Tamil Nadu Landslides: Seven Feared Trapped in Tiruvannamalai Mudslide; NDRF Deploys 30 Personnel for Rescue (Watch Video)

Seven people are feared to be trapped following a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai due to heavy rainfall. A rescue operation is underway, with 30 NDRF personnel deployed and using hydraulic lifts to assist in the operation in Tamil Nadu.

According to police sources, the landslide occurred around 4:30 PM on Sunday, triggered by the continuous downpour from Cyclone Fengal. The trapped individuals have been identified as Rajkumar, his wife Meena, their two children, and three children of Meena's brother. The family was residing on 11th Street in VOC Nagar, Tiruvannamalai.

As soon as the landslide occurred, the neighbors alerted the police and fire services to help rescue the trapped family. The police and fire personnel arrived promptly at the scene and attempted a rescue, but the ongoing heavy rain in Tiruvannamalai hampered their efforts, delaying the operation.