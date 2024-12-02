Nilgiris School Holiday: Colleges Shut Today in Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rain Alert

Nilgiris School Holiday: Colleges Shut Today in Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rain Alert

Heavy rains in the Nilgiris district have prompted District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain in the Nilgiris district today. According to the IMD, the depression—remnants of Cyclonic Storm Fengal—over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved west-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h over the past six hours and was centered at 11:30 PM on December 1 (Sunday).

Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, a day after making landfall near Puducherry. However, torrential rains triggered by the cyclone lashed the union territory, recording the highest rainfall in three decades. The heavy flooding prompted the deployment of the Army and NDRF to rescue stranded residents from waterlogged streets.

