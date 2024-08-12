Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour in Silicon City Disrupts Daily Life Transform Roads Into Lakes; Several Injured

On Sunday late night in Silicon City, a lot of disruptions were caused due to heavy rain till Monday morning. Massive water logging and traffic jams were seen on roads of Bengaluru this morning. The highest rainfall of 61.5 mm in 24 hours has been recorded in the Karahalli area in Bengaluru. This morning saw a biting cold with occasional heavy rain. On the other side, the trees have broken and poles fell due to the rain. Branches of trees have fallen directly on the vehicles. Six people, including three students, were seriously injured when a roadside tree fell this morning. These students were on their way to school in the early morning in the car when a giant tree fell on the vehicle. They have been rushed to the hospital and among them, one person is in a serious condition as he has sustained a severe injury to his chest and will undergo surgery.

Similarly, a woman Vishalakshi broke her leg when the tree branch suddenly fell. Her leg is severely injured and surgery is advised. Due to continuous rain for 4-5 hours, life in Bengaluru was disrupted and the Bangalore-Hosur national highway; KR Market was like a lake and completely waterlogged. At Silk Board Junction, 3 to 4 feet of rainwater was recorded. As the metro work is going on in this part, the rainwater could not flow easily and the roads got flooded. There was an incident where two cars fell into the roadside manhole near Silk Board junction. The manhole was overflowing due to the torrential rain that fell at night as two car drivers drove on it without seeing it.

Locals rescued the drivers. Residents of Amrithalli’s Muniswamappa layout had to stay awake throughout the night as hundreds of houses were flooded. People were scrambling to save household items that were being washed away in the rainwater. All the roads in the area were like mud pits. According to the Meteorological Department, widespread rain will be seen across Bengaluru till August 17. The meteorological department has predicted that the same situation will continue. The water in low-lying areas and lower bridges has become like a stagnant lake. Motorists were struggling to drive in the pouring rain. The trees fell on the power lines, the poles broke and caused chaos. As a result, some areas were plunged into darkness due to power cuts. Due to the rain till morning, there was a traffic jam in most parts of the city. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and got busy pumping out the rainwater.